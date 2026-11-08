Boston honors veterans with largest Veterans Day Parade in a decade

BOSTON — The city of Boston honored its veterans this weekend with its largest Veterans Day Parade in a decade.

More than 1,000 people representing nearly 50 organizations took part in Saturday’s parade.

The event honored veterans’ service and sacrifice, including those who helped shape Boston’s history, as the country prepares to mark America’s 250th anniversary.

“It’s a very joyous day, even in the rain for people to come out and support our veterans, that’s what makes our country unique, is our freedom and the people,” one spectator said.

Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Lee Fife served as this year’s parade marshal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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