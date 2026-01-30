Boston firefighters hindered by snow banks, frigid cold as blaze tears through apartment building

BOSTON — Five people were displaced after an overnight fire tore through an apartment building in Boston, with freezing temperatures making conditions especially difficult for firefighters.

The Boston Fire Department was called to 21 Juniper Street in Roxbury around 1:30 a.m. Crews say the fire started in the ceiling before spreading to the roof, then extended to a connected building next door at 23 Juniper Street.

Early this morning, flames and thick smoke could be seen pouring from the top of the apartment building as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Officials say crews had to stretch multiple hoses over large snow banks to reach the fire. The department later shared photos showing several hoses frozen solid due to the bitter cold, further complicating the response.

Boston firefighters are reminding residents to shovel out fire hydrants after snowstorms, noting that blocked hydrants can delay emergency responses.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the five people who were living in the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

