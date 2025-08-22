Boston Fire Department Lieutenant held without bail on gun and drug charges

BOSTON — A judge in Quincy District Court ordered a Boston Fire Department Lieutenant held without bail after police found a large collection of unregistered guns and ammunition at his Milton home.

Authorities say they found the weapons in the home of Lt Joshua Thompson earlier this week after serving a restraining order brought by Thompson’s estranged wife.

In court, a prosecutor told a judge that Lt. Thompson’s life is spiraling.

“The defendant’s behavior is becoming more erratic and more paranoid as time continues,” Prosecutor Mark Assad said.

At Thompson’s home, authorities say they recovered 5 unregistered assault style rifles, five unregistered handguns, 2-thousand rounds of ammunition, and more.

One police officer wrote in a report. “Thompson appears to be “preparing himself for some kind of conflict.”

The DA sought to have Thompson held without bail as a dangerous person.

Thompson is also facing a charge of trafficking meth amphetamine.

“The Commonwealth believes because of the abuse of these drugs he might be taking on a daily basis, his paranoia is heightened And because of his access to firearms in conjunction with this abuse of these narcotics, he’s creating a very dangerous individual,” Prosecutor Assad said.

Both of Thompson’s parents said their son is struggling with PTSD from a tour in Iraq and his time as a Boston firefighter.

But they said he is a good father in a troubled marriage, and not a danger to anyone.

Defense attorney Peter Pasciucco told the court that Thompson’s parents lined up a bed for their son at a Western Massachusetts recovery center.

They tried to persuade the judge to release their son to the recovery center, and then to their custody.

“Absolutely no history of violence whatsoever. No violent tendencies, and no indications that he is a dangerous person,” Defense attorney Pasciucco said

Judge Francis Kenneally disagreed.

He ordered Lt. Thompson held without bail for 120 days.

