Boston fashion students compete for chance to design costume for an Olympian

BOSTON — Three Boston-area fashion school graduates are going head-to-head for the chance to design a costume for Olympic figure skater Isabeau Levito.

Isabella Castro Correa of Jamaica Plain, Ynez Corea of Mattapan and Cecilia Maria Dominguez Gray of Roxbury are putting the finishing touches on their sketches for Levito, a U.S. Olympic figure skater.

The three designers, who graduated from Boston Arts Academy in June, were selected by U.S. Figure Skating for an opportunity to bring their fashion designs to the ice.

Levito recently competed in the Winter Olympics and will return to Boston at the end of August for U.S. Figure Skating’s annual Champs Camp training week.

Other top skaters, including Olympic champion Alysa Liu, will join her.

The competition is part of U.S. Figure Skating’s first-ever “Figure Skating x Fashion Styling 2027” event, which celebrates the connection between figure skating and fashion.

The designers’ sketches will be displayed at the event next Wednesday, where the winning concept will have the chance to become a costume for Levito’s exhibition program.

“Costumes are such an important part of bringing a program to life, so I’m really excited to see how these talented designers interpret the inspiration behind my exhibition program,” Levito said. “It’s especially meaningful to be able to collaborate with young artists from Boston and give them the opportunity to bring their creativity to the ice. I can’t wait to see what they come up with!”

For more information and tickets, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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