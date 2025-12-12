Boston faces federal investigation over alleged racial discrimination in housing policies

BOSTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has launched a federal investigation into the City of Boston, accusing it of violating the Fair Housing Act through its homeownership programs.

In a six-page letter sent to Mayor Michelle Wu, HUD claims the city “pushed racial equality in every layer of operations in city government” and unfairly prioritized Black and Latino families for homeownership assistance, allegedly ignoring merit and need.

The letter also states the city encouraged banks and mortgage lenders to work more closely with minority communities — a move HUD officials described as a “social engineering project” and a “warped mentality.”

Read the full letter:

In a statement, a city spokesperson told Boston 25 News, “Boston will never abandon our commitment to fair and affordable housing, and we will defend our progress to keep Bostonians in their homes against these unhinged attacks from Washington.”

According to data on Boston’s official website, Mayor Wu’s housing strategy includes “reducing racial disparities through homeownership” and notes that more than 17,000 new affordable housing units have been built since she took office.

HUD has given the city 10 business days to respond to the allegations and provide additional information.

Boston 25 News has reached out to city officials for additional comment on the investigation.

