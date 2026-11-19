ALLSTON, Mass. — Four Dunkin’ locations across the country have been taken over and transformed into Marvel Studios’ Avengers-themed stores.

The immersive transformations come ahead of the new movie, “Avengers: Doomsday.”

The Boston store on Harvard Street in Allston has been transformed with a Doctor Doom theme.

The takeovers began Tuesday in Los Angeles and Chicago, followed by Boston and New York on Wednesday.

Guests can pick up their orders from H.E.R.B.I.E.’s “Fantastic Pickup” station in Los Angeles, sit on a Latverian throne worthy of Doctor Doom in Boston, or explore the X-Mansion and a Sentinel head in Chicago.

Customers can also order a limited-time lineup of character-inspired drinks, donuts and collectibles.

Boston 25’s Scott McDonnell visited the Allston location Thursday for a not-so-ordinary Dunkin’ run.

Workers said it took approximately 12 hours to completely transform the store.

Fans can visit all four takeovers for a limited time ahead of the movie’s theatrical premiere on Dec. 18.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group