Duck boat rescues baby boy who fell into Charles River, dad who jumped in after him

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Boston Duck Tours boat rescued a baby boy who fell into the Charles River in Cambridge and his father who jumped into the water to save him on Monday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a child under the age of 2 in the river near the rear of Royal Sonesta Hotel around 9:30 a.m. learned the boy had fallen into the water after squeezing through a railing, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The boy’s father subsequently jumped into the river and secured him. They were then taken aboard a passing Duck in the area of 40 Land Boulevard and dropped off at a nearby dock.

Mike Rosario, one of two Duck Tour operators on the boat, is credited with rescuing the baby and his father. Rosario and Kevin O’Neill were on a training run when they spotted the two in the water.

The boy and his father were evaluated by EMS on shore after being pulled from the water. The boy was then taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Video from the scene showed an Orange Duck Boat near a dock, as well as a state police cruiser and ambulances parked along the shore.

Photos shared with Boston 25 News showed first responders lowering a life preserver ring down to the father and his child.

NEW IMAGES: A man and baby were rescued from the Charles River this morning by first responders and a @BostonDuckTours boat. These pictures were captured by photographer Dominic Demasi who was across the river at the time. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/2qbvpJRuvZ — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) August 19, 2024

A witness who didn’t want to appear on camera told Boston 25 News that the baby was likely between 11 and 15 months of age.

Local photographer Dominic Demasi said he heard screaming followed by people rushing over.

“Initially I thought it was a dog. I took my camera, I looked closer, and there happened to be a baby in the water, actually. The father jumped right in. He was swimming with the baby for five or 10 minutes. They then called a Duck Boat over,” Demasi recalled. “Everything happened so quickly. Everyone seemed to be safe, but it was scary.”

Demasi added that it was fortunate the water wasn’t cold when the baby plunged into the river.

“They come out of the Charles right here and they do their tours. So, they just happened to be in the area at the right time I guess. Right place, right time,” Demasi said. “It definitely scared me. I could hear them screaming...It’s good it wasn’t a long time. It wasn’t cold out.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how the baby ended up in the water.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

