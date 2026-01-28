Boston continues digging out as space saver deadline approaches

BOSTON — Boston is waking up to another morning of cleanup after the powerful winter storm that kicked off the week.

In South Boston, plows and heavy equipment are back on the streets, working to widen roads and clear what’s left of the deep snowpack that has kept many cars buried for days.

In Southie, space savers still dot the neighborhood — but not for much longer. Today marks the final day residents can legally hold their parking spots.

City rules require all space savers to be removed 48 hours after a snow emergency ends, which means South Boston residents must clear them by 8 p.m. tonight.

Anything left out after that time is fair game for Public Works crews to pick up and toss.

On B Street, one space saver stood out not for creativity, but for simplicity: a traffic cone paired with a bag of trash and some ice melt — a familiar sight in a neighborhood known for its fierce parking battles.

Even with plows making progress, much of South Boston is still dealing with the aftermath.

Video from Tuesday showed residents digging out cars that remain trapped under heavy, compacted snow. Those dense chunks — pushed aside by plows and frozen together overnight — are now much tougher to break apart.

The main roads are in far better shape. Pavement is visible throughout the neighborhood, and traffic is expected to pick up significantly today as Boston Public Schools reopen after two snow days.

Officials are reminding residents of one key rule: space savers must be gone by 8 p.m.

South End and Bay Village residents don’t need the reminder — space savers are banned in those neighborhoods year‑round.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

