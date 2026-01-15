Boston College economist weighs in on President Trump’s 10% credit card interest cap proposal

DEDHAM, Mass. — President Donald Trump suggested credit card interest rates should be capped at 10%. In a recent social media post, he said banks “ripping people off” with rates around 20 to 30%.

This week, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said she’d be willing to work with the President to create this cap. So, does this make sense? And is there a consumer benefit, long-term?

Professor Robert Murphy, chair of the economics department at Boston College, joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 p.m. to talk about how feasible the proposal really is and what some unintended consequences could come as a result.

