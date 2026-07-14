Boston City Cruises offers front-row view of Tall Ships

BOSTON — More than 60 historic tall ships from around the world are docked in Boston Harbor this week, giving visitors a rare chance to explore some of the world’s most iconic sailing vessels before they depart Thursday.

While many of the ships are open to the public for free tours, Boston Harbor City Cruises is offering narrated harbor cruises that provide panoramic views of the international fleet from the water.

“The history out here can be overwhelming, but it’s certainly fun,” said David Coffin, director of narration for Boston Harbor City Cruises.

The company has expanded operations significantly to meet demand during Sail Boston, increasing from about seven cruises a day to approximately 36 daily departures. Coffin said 14 narrators were specially trained for the event, and each cruise includes live commentary about Boston Harbor’s maritime history, the visiting vessels and even a traditional sea shanty.

“It is a huge deal. I mean, it’s crazy busy,” Coffin said.

For many visitors, the harbor tour serves as an introduction before boarding the ships themselves.

“I love starting with an overview and seeing the forest first and deciding which is your favorite tree—or in this case, which is your favorite tall ship,” said passenger Nancy Joseph.

“I really also love how they’re a trip around the world,” she said. “They’re kind of like your little piece of geography, but in a very majestic way.”

Among the largest vessels visiting Boston are Italy’s Amerigo Vespucci and Peru’s BAP Unión, both stretching more than 300 feet in length. The ships are among dozens representing countries from around the globe.

“I don’t think Tom Brady could throw a football the length of some of these tall ships,” Coffin said.

Visitors can also tour Mayflower II, the full-scale reproduction of the ship that carried the Pilgrims to New England in 1620. The vessel, based in Plymouth, continues to draw families and history enthusiasts.

“The one I’m most interested in is probably the Mayflower,” said Lillian, a young visitor. “Also because my birthday is in May.”

Coffin hopes visitors take advantage of more than just the harbor views.

“What I really want people to do is not only see the ships, but then get yourself on one and just feel what it’s like,” he said. “It’s transformative. It really is.”

The tall ships will remain in Boston Harbor through Wednesday and are scheduled to depart Thursday. Public boarding of many vessels is free, though timed entry and wait times may vary depending on attendance.

For visitors looking to experience the fleet from the water, narrated harbor cruises continue throughout the event.

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