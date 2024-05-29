Boston Calling organizers respond to safety claims

BOSTON — Boston Calling organizers are speaking out after some claimed conditions were not safe during the third day of the music festival.

According to the Boston Globe, some concertgoers complained online of overcrowding and fans being crushed, pushed, or having panic attacks. Concertgoers also reported that there were nearly 800 medical encounters over the weekend, 412 happened on Sunday.

The music festival issued a statement on their social media saying the attendee count was several thousand below the official capacity.

“We deeply appreciate the audience, staff, and performers who make Boston Calling possible, and want to acknowledge feedback from Sunday,” the statement said. “While attendee count was several thousand below the official capacity rating of the site, we never want anyone to feel uncomfortable or unsafe at the show.”

Boston Calling Music Festival restored more than 50 performers over the course of three days. Headliners included Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, and The Killers.

“The safety and well-being of our fans, artists, guests, and staff is paramount,” the statement continued to say. “We will continue to work with public officials and our operations team to improve the experience, layout, and ultimately create a better environment for everyone,” they added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

