Boston Bruins swap sticks for shopping carts for annual holiday tradition

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Boston Bruins traded the ice for the toy aisle Wednesday morning, kicking off the holiday season by shopping for children receiving care at local hospitals.

The entire team visited the Watertown Target for the annual shopping event.

Players picked over $20,000 worth of toys, clothing, and art supplies.

The toys were purchased with donations from the players, coaching staff, and the Boston Bruins Foundation.

The team will visit local hospitals in December and deliver the toys to children who are unable to celebrate the holidays at home.

The annual toy shopping event was first organized 30 years ago by Bruins legend Ray Bourque.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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