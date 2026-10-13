Boston bringing back Hub on Wheels after years-long pause

BOSTON — Cyclists will once again get the chance to take over Storrow Drive as Boston brings back its Hub on Wheels event.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that the annual biking event will return on October 3, 2027, after a 2020 pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hub on Wheels, which began in 2005, will feature a car-free Storrow Drive and a ride through 13 Boston neighborhoods. All routes will end at a festival at City Hall Plaza.

“We are thrilled to announce a reimagined Hub on Wheels that will bring people together for a day of biking and community, with a car-free Storrow Drive, a ride through 13 neighborhoods, and a festival for all ages on City Hall Plaza,” Wu said.

The mayor said the returning event will celebrate Boston’s neighborhoods while allowing community members to get active and come together.

Wayfair is serving as the event’s title sponsor through a multi-year sponsorship.

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