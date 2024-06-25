Boston billionaire leading movement to ‘take back the internet’

BOSTON — In a world where the internet is controlled by a handful of companies, a Boston billionaire says it’s time for a reset.

Recently, Boston 25 Anchor Mark Ockerbloom spoke with real estate developer and philanthropist Frank McCourt, who, as the founder of “Project Liberty”, a $500 million initiative, is focused on leading a movement of people to take back the internet.

His goal is to fight widespread misinformation that can impact people of all ages, including young children.

Frank grew up in Boston, one of seven kids, and said often, when he and his siblings were at the dinner table complaining about the problems in the world, his mother would say, “Now that you’ve identified the problem, what are you going to do about it?”

With that in mind, McCourt and his investors are bidding $100 million to buy the wildly popular Chinese social media platform TikTok.

