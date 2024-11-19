Boston-based safety group reveals annual list of top 10 ‘worst’ toys ahead of holidays

BOSTON — A Boston-based nonprofit on Tuesday revealed its 52nd annual list of the top 10 “worst” toys for children as the holiday shopping season rapidly approaches.

World Against Toys Causing Harm, a safety advocacy group also known as W.A.T.C.H., presented its 2024 nominees for its worst toys list during a news conference at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton.

This year’s list serves as a cautionary reminder of the potential hidden hazards posed by many toys marketed for children, according to W.A.T.C.H. President Joan Siff and Director James Swartz.

During the news conference, Siff and Swartz detailed different types of potential toy hazards that families can avoid to safeguard children this holiday season, emphasizing the need to guard against potential hazards associated with certain toys currently on the market, including toy guns that may be mistaken for real weapons, plush toys that pose suffocation risks, toys with small parts that present choking hazards, and projectile toys that could cause eye injuries

“Our goal with the “10 Worst Toys” list is to help families make informed choices and keep kids safe,” Siff said. “Toy safety is about stopping potentially unsafe products from reaching children in the first place.”

Siff and Swartz also emphasized that many toy-related injuries are preventable, urging the industry to prioritize child safety over marketability and to ensure that toys are designed, manufactured, and marketed with children’s well-being in mind.

They also called attention to toys with inadequate warnings and instructions.

“As long as unsafe toys remain on the market, staying informed about hazards is essential to prevent injuries and deaths,” Swartz noted.

Siff added, “Think defensively about toy safety. Whether buying in-store or online, inspect toys and packaging before giving them to a child.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Dangerous toys

The full “10 Worst Toys of 2024″ list and their potential dangers from W.A.T.C.H.:

1. Wubble Rumblers Inflatable Furious Fist -- Potential for blunt force and impact facial injuries

2. Pinovk Toy Colt .45 Pistol -- Law enforcement could mistake replica for a real weapon, leading to tragedy

3. Kinetic Sand Scents Ice Cream Treats Playset -- Potential for ingestion, choking hazard, “do not eat” warning

4. Zuru XShot Poppy Playtime Skins Foam Dart Blaster -- Potential for eye and facial injuries

5. Bristle Hedgehog -- Potential for ingestion injuries

6. Transformers Earthspark Cyber-Sleeve -- Potential for eye injuries

7. Click N’ Play Toy Remote Set -- Potential for choking injuries

8. Snackles - Sandy -- Potential for suffocation injuries

9. Playzone - Fit Tri-Flyer -- Potential for impact injuries

10. Zoo Jams Doggy Xylophone -- Potential for ingestion and choking injuries

The Toy Association responded to W.A.T.C.H.’s latest list, reminding the public that all toys sold in the United States must first meet rigorous safety tests and standards before reaching consumers.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the association said in part, “The Toy Association advocates for children’s safety all year long, in contrast to W.A.T.C.H., which is heard from only once or twice per year, and whose false claims are not made by actual safety experts. Their report is riddled with misinformation and serves only to frighten families during what is meant to be a joyous time of year.”

The Toy Association also reminded shoppers to choose toys that are appropriate for their child’s age, interests, and abilities.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group