Boston 25 Stuff the Bus: Help local students get ready for school

DEDHAM, Mass. — It might still be summer, but the new school year is right around the corner.

Boston 25 is teaming up with Star Market and The Salvation Army to help local kids and teachers get ready for the first day of school with a one-day school supply drive.

The Stuff the Bus school supply drive is happening today at the Dedham Star Market on Route 1.

Boston 25 will be there from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. collecting school supplies for local students and teachers.

Can’t make it in person? You can still help.

Donating online is easy. Visit MyRegistry.com and search for “Stuff the Bus.” From there, you can select and order school supplies that will be donated to local students and teachers.

Every donation can help make sure a child has the supplies they need to start the school year ready to learn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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