Mass. — Boston 25 news is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the birth of modern special education with an hour-long in-depth special.

Congress passed the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act or “IDEA” in 1975.

Anchor and investigative reporter Kerry Kavanaugh spent the last 12 months covering special education programs, issues and concerns in Massachusetts to mark the last five decades of progress.

From educational collaboratives and financial literacy, to special Olympics and summer camps, this 60-minute special encompasses a wide range of topics impacting students and adults with special needs, along with their educators and families.

The special also includes a panel discussion with heavy hitters in the local field about what needs to happen to improve special education in the years to come.

Boston 25 News Celebrates 50 Years of Special Education 2 Boston 25 News Celebrates 50 Years of Special Education 2

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group