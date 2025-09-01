Boston 25 News: Back to School Special (Part 1)

MASS. — Boston 25 News is helping local families transition back to school this fall! In this first of two 30-minute specials, Boston 25’s Rachel Keller covers issues from transportation concerns to anxiety.

Boston 25 Morning News anchor Nicole Gabe sits down for a 1 on 1 interview with the new leader of New England’s second-largest school district, Worcester School Supt. Brian Allen.

Gene Lavanchy explores why some districts are considering putting an end to the practice of holding boys back in kindergarten or “Redshirting”.

Plus Consumer Advisor Clark Howard shares scholarship tips to help you graduate debt-free!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group