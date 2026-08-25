11-year-old boy hospitalized after collision with Northborough police cruiser

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A child has been taken to the hospital after a collision with a police cruiser in Northborough on Tuesday.

Northborough police chief Brian Griffin says the officer was leaving a parking lot at the intersection of Main Street and River Street around 3:15 p.m. when the cruiser and the 11-year-old boy, who was riding a bike, collided.

The child was taken to the hospital. Police believe he has minor injuries and will be ok. The boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The officer driving the cruiser was also taken to a nearby hospital out of an abundance of caution.

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