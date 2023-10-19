Boo at the Zoo kicks off this weekend at Stone Zoo

STONEHAM, Mass — Get ready to trick-or-treat at Stone Zoo for its annual Boo at the Zoo event.

Visitors will be able to seek thrills and chills with animals lurking around every corner.

Guests can stop by the Zoo this weekend and see animals enjoying their pumpkins as well as enjoy classic fall food and lots of Halloween candy.

Everyone should come dressed to impress because visitors can enter a chance to win the zoo’s costume contest.

Events are as follows:

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Trick-or-treat trail, Education Stations, Arts & Crafts, DJ, and animal enrichment throughout the Zoo

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Face painting

11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m: Big Joe the Storyteller

11:30 a.m.: Costume contest

1:30 p.m.: Howling contest

Terrifyingly tasty treats, including mini cider donuts, caramel apples, and hot apple cider, are available for purchase at the Yukon Creek Cafe.

The event takes place this Saturday, October 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the link here.

