Bon Jovi returning to Gillette Stadium for first time since 2013 on 2027 Forever Tour

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bon Jovi is heading back to Gillette Stadium as part of the band’s newly expanded Forever Tour.

The Grammy Award-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday that it will perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Wednesday, July 28, 2027.

The show will mark Bon Jovi’s first performance at Gillette Stadium since 2013.

The Foxborough stop is one of several new stadium dates announced across North America, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

“The Forever Tour has been an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have been with us all these years,” Jon Bon Jovi said in the announcement. “We’re grateful for every one of you, and now we’re taking that celebration around the world in 2027.”

Other North American stops include MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 15, Soldier Field in Chicago on July 21, and Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Aug. 4.

Fans can register through BonJovi.com for access to an artist presale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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