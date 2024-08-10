Bomb squad responds to Beverly Police Department

BEVERLY, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police Bomb squad was at the Beverly Police Department Friday after investigators say someone brought a device to the station that they found at home.

Beverly police say it was just a training aid but the bomb squad came out of an abundance of caution.

The department says if you find an incendiary device, don’t bring it to the police station.

