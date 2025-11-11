Bomb squad detonates railroad explosives found in collection of Medway man

MEDWAY, Mass. — The state police bomb squad was called to a Medway home Monday to detonate explosives believed to have once been used for railroad operations.

According to the fire department, the homeowner is an ex-railway worker who collects historic artifacts and had retained the commercial-grade explosive materials as part of his collection.

They were whisked away to a safe location and destroyed.

“The hazard has been fully mitigated, and there is no threat to the public,” Medway town officials said.

Officials did not say whether the homeowner will face any charges.

