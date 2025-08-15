BOSTON — Samuel Adams has teamed up with Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman to launch “Bregman’s Beer,” a limited-edition brew.

‘bold, proud, and built for game day’: Sam Adams collabs with Alex Bregman for limited edition beer (Samuel Adams)

The launch of the beer was celebrated with an exclusive event at the Samuel Adams Downtown Boston Taproom earlier on Thursday

The collaboration marks Bregman’s first custom beer since joining the Red Sox, celebrating his arrival in Boston with a citrusy pale ale crafted for game days. “Bregman’s Beer” will be available in limited-edition cans and on draft at the taproom and brewery.

“Alex Bregman is new to Boston, but he plays with the kind of passion and grit that this city instantly respects,” said Lauren True, head of brand at Samuel Adams.

“Nothing in Boston is handed to you – you’ve got to earn it,” said Alex Bregman. “That’s what I love about this city. Bregman’s Beer with Samuel Adams is a nod to that spirit – bold, proud, and built for game day.”

