Boil water warning issued in Hawich

HARWICH, Mass — Residents of a Cape Cod community are being warned of possible water contamination.

Harwich residents are asked to not drink or use the town’s water without boiling it first, town officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Town officials say the water supply was possibly contaminated due to firefighter foam used to battle a blaze on Great Western Road Tuesday.

“Bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Questions regarding consumption by pets should be directed to your veterinarian. Water may be used for laundry purposes and bathing,” a statement from the town read.

Crews are going to be flushing the system throughout the night.

Residents are encouraged to run cold water in the taps on Wednesday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group