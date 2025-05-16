Boil water in effect for several towns in southeastern Mass. due to E. coli, coliform bacteria

ABINGTON, Mass. — A boil water order is now in effect for several towns in southeastern Massachusetts due to the presence of E. coli and total coliform bacteria in the water supply, public health officials said.

Residents in the towns of Abington, Rockland, Pembroke, Hanson, Whitman, and some residents in Hingham, are being asked to boil water before drinking. The order went into effect on Friday.

These towns are directly served by the Abington Rockland Joint Water Works public water supply, Lindsay Wright, director of Public Health and Emergency Management and a public health nurse for the town of Abington, said in a statement late Friday morning.

The only residents in Hingham affected by this order are those on Abington Street near the Rockland line that are connected to Abington-Rockland Joint Water Works, officials said.

“Do not drink tap water unless it has been boiled for at least one minute,” Wright said.

Residents are also being advised to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and cleaning and to discard any food, ice, or beverages made with tap water before May 14.

“We are taking corrective action and expect resolution within 48 to 72 hours,” Wright said.

Residents “will be notified as soon as the boil water order is lifted,” Wright said.

For more information, visit the Abington town website and click on the link for the boil water order information.

Anyone with questions may also call the Abington-Rockland Joint Water Works at 781-878-0901.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

