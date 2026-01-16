DA: Body of woman recovered from water in Newbury

NEWBURY, Mass. — Authorities recovered the body of a woman on Thursday, Essex County DA Paul F. Tucker announced.

The incident occurred around 11:46 a.m., when Newbury police officers were dispatched to the water near Harvard Way after a call concerning a body in the water.

Officers arrived on scene, where they were assisted by Newburyport Fire and Rescue, the United States Coast Guard, the Salisbury Police Department Drone Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing Unit. Shortly afterwards, the body of the woman was recovered by fire and rescue north of Fordham Way.

The woman was transported by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause/manner of death.

Her identity is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

