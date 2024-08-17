Body found in Lower Mill Pond believed to be missing man Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. — The body of a man found in a pond in Easthampton is believed to be one of a missing person.

On August 16 around 4:30 p.m., a body was discovered in Lower Mill Pond in Easthampton by a man and his son who were fishing in the area.

Officers responding to the scene believe that the body is believed to be Rodney Yankson, 22, of Easthampton, who has been missing since August 13th.

Official identification of the man and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

