Boater dies after medical emergency in Hopkinton reservoir, police say

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A man has died after allegedly suffering a medical emergency while boating in a Hopkinton reservoir on Thursday.

Crews responding to a 911 call at the Whitehall Reservoir around 4:42 p.m. for a report of a boater in distress found an adult male victim and his family members being assisted onto an island in the reservoir by another boater, according to Hopkinton Police.

Firefighters arrived on the island in boats and found the good Samaritan tending to the victim. Emergency responders took over care of the victim and brought him and his family back to shore.

The man was transported to a regional trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

His identity is not being released.

Investigators say the incident appeared medical and it remains under investigation by the Hopkinton Police Department with assistance from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

