Blue Hill Observatory temporarily closed

MILTON, Mass. — Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center will be temporarily closed to the public from Tuesday, June 30, through Thursday, July 2.

The closure follows an overnight incident that requires repairs to the facility.

According to a post on social media, observatory staff are working closely with law enforcement while assessing the damage and completing necessary repairs to ensure the site is safe for visitors, volunteers, and staff before reopening.

At this time, the Observatory expects to reopen to the public on Friday, July 3.

“Thank you for your patience and for your continued support of Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center, and the 141 years of scientific record it protects," the posted ended with.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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