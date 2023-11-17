Black bear feasts on leftover chicken in Belchertown backyard

BELCHERTOWN, Mass — Video sent to Boston 25 shows a bear enjoying some fine dining in a Belchertown backyard.

Pat Sullivan sent video of the bulbous bear going to town on a leftover rotisserie chicken.

She says she heard some noises outside, and when she flipped the lights on, the healthy-looking black bear was helping himself.

Pat told Boston 25 that she even secured her trash, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the unwanted diner.

Eventually, her husband came over and made some more noise and the bear walked to the next-door neighbor’s yard.. probably for dessert.

