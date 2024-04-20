Bird, McHale, Parish, Maxwell reunite at opening of Dick’s House of Sport at Prudential Center

BOSTON — A quartet of Boston basketball royalty was on hand for the grand opening of the new Dick’s House of Sport at the Prudential Center Saturday.

Between Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish and Cedric Maxwell, 11 combined Celtics championship rings were on hand Saturday, greeting fans and signing merchandise as part of the celebration.

A thick crowd packed the building, waiting for their opportunity to meet the four basketball Hall of Famers. The four legends teamed up to win titles during the 1981 and 1984 NBA seasons. After Cedric Maxwell was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 1985, The Big Three of Bird, McHale and Parish made two more Finals, raising Banner #16 in 1986.

Bird, who coached the Indiana Pacers after his playing career before later serving as an executive and consultant with the club, has only reappeared in Boston infrequently in recent years.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz stopped by the House of Sport on Friday night. Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron is expected to be there Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

