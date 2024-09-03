Billowing truck fire closes part of I-93 North

CANTON, Mass. — Tuesday afternoon traffic was snarled in Norfolk County after a truck went up in flames on I-93 North in Canton.

The incident prompted MassDOT to shut down the interstate near exit 2A around 2:30 p.m.

In #Canton, I-93 northbound is currently closed at exit 2A. Exit 2A is also closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 3, 2024

The two left lanes were re-opened just before 3:30 p.m.

Traffic was backed up in both directions, including the northbound side, all the way into Quincy.

The truck was fully engulfed and sent black smoke billowing over the highway.

