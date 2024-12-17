Billerica family wins Boston 25′s Battle of the Holiday Lights. See their extravagant display

BILLERICA, Mass. — A Billerica family has emerged victorious in Boston 25′s 2024 edition of the Battle of the Holiday Lights.

The Cibulski family’s extravagant display on the north side of town beat out nearly 90 displays to secure a spot among three finalists that also included light displays in Townsend and Pelham, New Hampshire.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz will visit the Cibulski family for a live tour of their display on Boston 25 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Lemanowicz will also learn what the family is doing to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The victory in the Battle of the Holiday Lights earns the family a $1,000 prize.

