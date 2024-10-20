Bill Belichick makes surprise visit to Worcester County corn maze: ‘Best farm in NE!’

WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made a surprise visit to Whitinsville on Saturday.

The 8-time Super Bowl winner stopped by the West End Creamery’s 6-acre corn maze and saw that it looked oddly familiar.

The maze was built in Belichick’s likeness, featuring his hood, headset, and popular adage, “Do your job.”

Belichick visits Mass. corn maze (West End Creamery)

“To West End Creamery, best farm in NE!” Belichick wrote on a football given to staff members.

The Fall Festival and Corn Maze at West End Creamery is open through November 3 on the following days:

Friday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

