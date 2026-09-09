Big change for Mass. EV drivers: Tesla Superchargers now available to more vehicles

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced an agreement with Tesla today that opens 32 existing Tesla Supercharger ports to compatible non-Tesla electric vehicles across four highway service plazas.

The agreement expands fast-charging access along Interstate 90 and Interstate 95:

Newton Service Plaza on I-95 southbound

Lexington Service Plaza on I-95 northbound

Eastbound and westbound Charlton Service Plazas on I-90

Each location provides eight Supercharger ports that deliver up to 250 kilowatts around the clock.

Eligible non-Tesla vehicles must feature an SAE J3400 charging port or a compatible CCS1 port using an approved SAE J3400 DC adapter provided by Tesla or the vehicle manufacturer.

Drivers should confirm vehicle compatibility before traveling to a service plaza. Non-Tesla drivers can use the Tesla mobile application to enter vehicle details, check availability and pricing, make payments, and initiate charging. A

An interactive map of all publicly available ports in the state is accessible on Mass511.com.

Phillip Eng, interim secretary of transportation and MBTA general manager, discussed the impact of utilizing existing network assets.

“Expanding access to reliable and conveniently located fast charging is an important part of supporting electric vehicle drivers and strengthening our transportation system for the future,” Eng said. “This agreement puts existing infrastructure to work for more customers immediately, while MassDOT continues advancing new charging locations throughout Massachusetts.”

Jonathan Gulliver, undersecretary of transportation and highway administrator, noted that the initiative expands access without awaiting new construction.

“This is a practical step that immediately increases the number of drivers who can use these chargers without waiting for new infrastructure to be constructed,” Gulliver said. “Our objective is to make driving on the state’s highways as easy for EVs as it is for gas and diesel-powered vehicles.”

Samantha Silverberg, undersecretary of transportation policy, commented on the expansion from a driver’s perspective.

“As an EV owner myself, I’m pleased that families like mine across Massachusetts will have more options for convenient, reliable charging when they’re on the road,” Silverberg said. “MassDOT is working to expand charging infrastructure both along state highways and in communities across the Commonwealth to ensure drivers can find a charger when and where they need one.”

The state currently features more than 11,000 publicly accessible EV charging ports, and MassDOT is part of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Coordinating Council, which recommended expanding charging access along primary transit corridors and service plazas.

The agreement follows earlier expansions, including four MassDOT EV chargers at the Barnstable Service Plaza, which became operational in April 2026, along with 14 fast-charging ports across seven stations in Plymouth, Bridgewater, Greenfield, and Lexington.

Drivers should confirm that their vehicle is compatible before arriving at a service plaza. Non-Tesla drivers can use the Tesla mobile app to add their vehicle information, find compatible charging locations, view availability and pricing, provide payment information, and start a charging session.

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