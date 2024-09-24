Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital on Monday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Troopers responding to Memorial Drive around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a cyclist found the victim suffering from serious injuries, according to State Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Road closures were put in place while investigators processed the scene.

Pictures show the vehicle with a shattered windshield and heavy front end damage.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation by State Police Crash Recon and Crime Scene Services.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

