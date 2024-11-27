'Beyond relieved': Beverly educators, school committee, reach 'tentative' deal to end strike

BEVERLY, Mass. — Students and teachers alike will return to the classroom on Wednesday as officials announced the striking teachers and school committee have reached a “tentative” agreement on a contract.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Beverly School Committee Chair Rachael Abell said, “We are beyond relieved and thankful to share that the Beverly School Committee and the Beverly Teachers Association have reached a tentative agreement that will allow our students to return to school on Wednesday, November 27.”

According to a school committee spokesperson, the agreement in place includes “both strong compensation and necessary improvements” to support educators in the district.

The Beverly teachers have been on strike for 19 days and faced hefty fines from a North Shore judge. The Boston Globe is reporting as of Monday afternoon, the Essex superior court has levied $560,000 in fines against the Beverly Teachers Association.

This comes a day after the Beverly teachers union said they were bankrupt from the fines.

“We deeply regret that their education was negatively impacted by the union’s strike,” Abell said. “It is time for all of us to move on and refocus on what is most important: The children of Beverly.”

The Beverly Teachers Union is expected to give an update at 8:30 p.m. while the school committee will provide an update at 9:15 p.m.

The striking Marblehead teachers also reached a tentative contract agreement, sending their students back to school on Wednesday as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

