Beyond the Pitch: Julian Cardillo goes 1-1 with New England soccer great Charlie Davies

FOXBORO, Mass. — Boston 25 Soccer Expert Julian Cardillo recently interviewed Charlie Davies at Gillette Stadium. Davies is one of the most storied soccer players ever to come out of New England.

After growing up in Manchester, New Hampshire, Davies set several records at his high school, the Brooks School, before playing for the BC Eagles and the Westchester Flames in College. Charlie then played internationally with several clubs in Sweden. Also by the way, 2007 and 2009 Davies was capped 17 times for the US National Team and scored 4 international goals.

In this conversation with Julian, Charlie talks about his soccer background, soccer in New England and also gives his thoughts about the 2026 World Cup coming to Boston and 7 games being played in Foxboro.

