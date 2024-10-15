The best time to book a trip for holiday travel

DEDHAM, Mass. — If you’re planning on flying this holiday season, the best time to book that trip is right now.

“They should book flights this week because this week is known to be the lowest of all the weeks for the holiday season,” said Terry Strauss, owner of Dedham Travel.

Strauss has been booking travel for nearly 50 years at Dedham Travel and says this is one of her busiest weeks of the year.

According to a travel report from Google Flights, if you’re flying for Thanksgiving you’ll find the lowest price for flights 45 days before the holiday.

That means the best time to book is Monday, October 14.

“This is true, and my phone hasn’t stopped ringing since 9 o’clock this morning with people wanting to get away for Thanksgiving and also for Christmas,” said Strauss.

She says after this week the prices for flights will only start to go up for the holidays.

Her best advice, if you’re trying to save, is to be flexible with your travel dates.

“If you could go like a Monday, the week of Thanksgiving, and pull the kids out of school for a couple of days, then that’s when the price will be better than leaving on Wednesday,” said Strauss.

As for Christmas travel, Google prices have been the lowest 58 days before the holiday, which means you may want to book that trip by late October.

Strauss says flexibility is key.

“I mean if you can go the day of Christmas is generally when it’s least expensive, that’s when most families don’t want to travel,” said Strauss. “If you can come back New Year’s Eve instead of New Year’s Day, that’s when the prices are going to be less as well.”

If you are flying this holiday season, Strauss also highly recommends getting travel insurance.

That way you can get all your money back in case you have to cancel last minute.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group