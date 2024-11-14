Best-selling Nantucket author holds Q&A with readers about her career, next projects

Best-selling author, Nantucket’s own Elin Hilderbrand, made a stop in Needham on Thursday to talk to readers about her hugely successful career.

Hilderbrand held an exclusive “Question and Answer” event at “One Wingate Way”.

Guests made donations to the Make a Wish Foundation for the chance to chat with the “Queen of Summer Beach Reads”.

Hilderbrand’s summer books are all set on the island of Nantucket, but she published her last book in the series, “Swan Song,” this year.

She tells Boston 25 News she wanted to make sure she didn’t run out of drama on the small island. So we asked what’s next!

“So my daughter, Shelby and I have a two-book deal,” Hilderbrand said. “We are writing two novels set at a New England boarding school. Shelby is a graduate of the St. George’s School in Newport, Rhode Island. So we’re using a lot of the material that she experienced during her years there. But we set the school in northwest Massachusetts, and it has all the drama.”

Thursday’s event at “One Wingate Way” raised more than two thousand dollars for the Make a Wish Foundation.

Hilderbrand’s first book in the new series, called “The Academy,” is due out in September.

