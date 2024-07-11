Best-selling author arrested in New Hampshire on felony child porn charges

EXETER, NH — A best-selling author from New Hampshire was arrested on Wednesday on child pornography charges, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Brendan DuBois, 64, is facing six felony charges for possession of child porn.

In March, Exeter police said they opened an investigation in conjunction with the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Police were able to execute a search warrant and Dubois turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

Dubois, on his website, describes himself as a New York Times bestselling author of 29 novels. He also co-authored several books with mystery writer James Patterson.

“We are deeply disturbed by the serious allegations against Brendan DuBois,” a spokesperson for Severn River Publishing said. “While we respect the legal process, we have decided to immediately suspend all promotion and sales of Mr. DuBois’ books. We believe these steps are necessary to uphold our values and maintain the trust of our readers, authors, and the publishing community.

DuBois was held for a preventative detention hearing and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 11 at the 10th Circuit Court in Brentwood.

