Beloved Addams Family character “Thing” is this year’s Cohasset ASP Pumpkin Patch theme

Cohasset, Mass. — Cohasset Appalachian Service Project’s (ASP) annual Pumpkin Patch fundraiser is sure to bring nostalgia to some, as this year’s theme is the beloved character “Thing T. Thing” from the show ‘The Addams Family.’

Cohasset ASP website describes themselves as “a group of about 100 – 200 individuals pulled from South Shore towns that have a common goal of getting to know and helping out families in the Central Appalachian Mountains.” They aim to provide housing and services to low-income families within that area.

Each year, Cohasset ASP creates its pumpkin patch into a spooky character for the weeks leading up to Halloween. Themes from years prior include the headless horseman, a werewolf, a ghost, and now this year’s being “Thing.”

The pumpkin patch is open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

