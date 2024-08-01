Bellingham residents asked to stay in homes as police search for man

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Police are asking some Bellingham residents to stay inside as authorities search for a man Thursday afternoon.

Bellingham police alerted South Bellingham residents to a large police presence in the area of Pulaski Boulevard and Archer Street after 2:00 p.m.

Police tell Boston 25 News they are searching for a domestic violence suspect out of Southboro.

“We are looking for a white male last seen without a shirt and dark shorts. It would be helpful if you remain in your residence. If you see anything unusual please call us right away,” Bellingham police posted on Facebook.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

