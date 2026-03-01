Bellingham Public Schools investigating ‘concerning’ social media post

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Bellingham Public Schools said they and the Bellingham police department are investigating a “concerning social media post” that mentioned Bellingham High School.

The post allegedly mentioned a specific time and date.

Out of an abundance of caution, Bellingham Public Schools are implementing additional security measures and ensuring a comprehensive safety plan is in place.

There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the high school, and the school resource officer will remain visible and engaged, according to school Superintendent Peter Marano.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We are grateful to members of our community who quickly reported this information so that we could respond immediately,” he said.

Bellingham police said they were able to find the residence where the post originated from. The suspect was identified as a juvenile.

Detectives responded to the home and conducted interviews with the family, and police said they do not believe there is any danger to the school or the public at this time.

They will continue to monitor the situation with the school, they said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

