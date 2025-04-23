‘Beerchella’ festival to take over Mass. city with 30 breweries, live musical performances

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts city is gearing up for “Beerchella,” a massive event that organizers say will bring together craft beer lovers and music fans for a “festival experience unlike any other.”

The Great American Beer Hall in Medford announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting Beerchella, in partnership with Beasley Media Group, on Saturday, June 14.

“Featuring two distinct sessions, more than 30 acclaimed breweries, and seven live musical performances, Beerchella promises a full day of craft beer, entertainment, and community celebration,” organizers wrote in a news release. “Showcasing some of the most respected names in the region’s brewing scene, the festival will offer attendees a dynamic experience that blends top-tier beer tasting with a diverse lineup of live music.”

The first session is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the second is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Breweries participating in the festival include Schilling, Widowmaker, Bissell Brothers, Trillium, Vitamin Sea, Coastal Mass, Second Wind, Stellwagen, Notch, Twisted Fate, Mayflower, Belleflower, Oxbow, Long Live, Pivotal, Proclamation, Buttonwood, Foam, Kettlehead, Untold, Lawson’s, Zero Gravity, Vanished Valley, True North, Von Trapp, Après, and Counter Weight Brewing, among others.

The live entertainment schedule is as follows:

Session 1:

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM: Armando the Truth - Beer Garden

11:30 - 1:00 PM: Guess Method - Main Stage

2:00 - 4:00 PM: Charing Cross - Main Stage

2:00 - 4:30 PM: DJ Axis Pro - Beer Garden

Session 2:

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: DJ JINX - Beer Garden

6:30 PM - 9:30 PM: DJ INKOGNITO - Main Stage

10:00 PM - 12:00 AM: JIMKATA - Main Stage

The GABH opened at 142 Mystic Avenue last summer. The space features a 17,000-square-foot taproom-style beer hall and a 4,800-square-foot outdoor beer garden. Interior and exterior mezzanine levels round out the facility’s design.

Sports and entertainment can be enjoyed on the space’s big screen, and games like cornhole and pickleball are available to play.

For more information on the upcoming festival and to purchase tickets, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group