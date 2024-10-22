Bed Bath & Beyond stores to reopen in smaller format

Mass. — Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be re-opening in a smaller format.

Beyond Inc., which owns brands including Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and Kirklands, said it’s investing $40 million in the Container Store Group.

Beyond will invest 25 million dollars in Kirkland’s, which will become the exclusive store operator for Beyond, while both companies work to cut costs and improve inventory management.

Under this new partnership, Beyond will showcase their items in a section of the Container Store.

It’s been more than a year since Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after several failed attempts to turn around its business.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

