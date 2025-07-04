‘A beautiful night’: Boston Pops gears up for annual fireworks spectacular

BOSTON — The stage is set and the performers are ready for the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Joining the Pops this year is Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Junior, Bell Biv DeVoe, and Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes.

Dozens of people came out for the dress rehearsal Thursday night.

“It makes it for a very festive pre-July 4th,” said Priscilla Douglas, who comes to the rehearsal every year. “Stars and Stripes and of course the 1812 and the cannons.”

It’s a chance to see the performance without the crowds, and this year is extra special for Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart.

It’s his 30th year performing on this stage for the Fourth of July.

“It’s certainly easier to do this than it was 30 years ago, I kind of have gotten comfortable with the idea and it’s a beautiful night,” said Lockhart.

Lockhart says it’s also a great year to be in Boston for the holiday after celebrating the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War here in Massachusetts.

“I think this year, with the anniversary of the events with Lexington and Concord, this is really the center of where we celebrate the American Revolution; this is where it really began,” said Lockhart. “It gives us a chance to think about what that revolution was about and what we can do to manifest those ideals today.”

If you’re planning on attending the big event, you may want to use public transportation since parking will be limited with lots of street closures, and the MBTA will be free after 8:30 PM Friday night.

The show will start at 7 PM Friday, but you can find a seat starting at noon at the Hatch Shell.

The big fireworks display will likely start around 9:40 PM along the Charles River.,

