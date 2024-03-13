BC High placed in lockdown after unknown man enters campus, police say

BOSTON — Police responded to Boston College High School on Wednesday afternoon for a report of an unknown man entering the campus, according to authorities.

Massachusetts State Police say around 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to Morrissey Boulevard for a report of a suspicious person waving down traffic. Arriving officers learned the man had entered the BC High campus.

Boston Police had since arrived to the campus and were already speaking with the 40-year-old Brockton man. Investigators determined the man was having a mental health event. He was subsequently transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown while the incident was ongoing.

In a statement, a BC High spokesperson said at no point did the person come in contact with students, faculty, or staff.

“The person received care and was removed from campus without incident,” the spokesperson said. “At approximately 1:00 p.m. today, BC High entered a brief lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 1:15.”

No further information was immediately available.

