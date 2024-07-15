Barstool Sports founder rescued by Nantucket Coast Guard after boat breaks free from mooring

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Coast Guard crews put their training to the test Monday after a local millionaire’s boat began drifting out to sea.

Sector Southern New England received a report from U.S Coast Guard Station Brant Point that a 28-foot pleasure boat belonging to Barstool Sports CEO and Founder Dave Portnoy broke free from its mooring in the harbor, according to officials.

Station Brant Point, which was conducting a training exercise at the time, diverted and towed the vessel back to its mooring.

“We are glad that he used distressed signals and applaud the Good Samaritan for having a VHF radio ready to hail the Coast Guard,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard First District said.

“Captain Dave was almost lost to mother ocean today,” Portnoy said in a video posted to X shortly after the rescue. He also expressed his thanks to crews for saving his life.

We almost lost Captain Dave to mother ocean today. Thank you to the #uscoastguard for saving Captain Dave's life. pic.twitter.com/hF5gYbmkSY — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 15, 2024

